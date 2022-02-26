News

Antifouling Marine Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anti-fouling paint-a category of commercially available underwater hull paints (also known as bottom paints) – is a specialized category of coatings applied as the outer (outboard) layer to the hull of a ship or boat, to slow the growth and/or facilitate detachment of subaquatic organisms that attach to the hull and can affect a vessel’s performance and durability (see also biofouling). Anti-fouling paints are often applied as one component of multi-layer coating systems which may have other functions in addition to their antifouling properties, such as acting as a barrier against corrosion on metal hulls that will degrade and weaken the metal, or improving the flow of water past the hull of a fishing vessel or high-performance racing yacht.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antifouling Marine Coatings in global, including the following market information:

 

  • Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
  • Global top five Antifouling Marine Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antifouling Marine Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pure Epoxy Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antifouling Marine Coatings include AkzoNobel, Jotun, Hempel, CMP, Kansai, PPG, Nippon Paint, KCC and BASF and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antifouling Marine Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Pure Epoxy Paint
  • Modified Epoxy Paint
  • Alkyd Paint
  • Other

Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Containers
  • Ships
  • Production Platform
  • Offshore
  • Other

Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Antifouling Marine Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Antifouling Marine Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Antifouling Marine Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Antifouling Marine Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • AkzoNobel
  • Jotun
  • Hempel
  • CMP
  • Kansai
  • PPG
  • Nippon Paint
  • KCC
  • BASF
  • Sherwin-Williams

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antifouling Marine Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antifouling Marine Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Antifouling Marine Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antifouling Marine Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Antifouling Marine Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antifouling Marine Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antifouling Marine Coatings Companies

