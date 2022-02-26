Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market was valued at 49 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 74 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monomers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) include METABOLIX INC., Kaneka, MEREDIAN HOLDINGS GROUP, INC., SHENZHEN ECOMANN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., BIOMATERA, BIOMER, BIO-ON-SRL, NEWLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, LLC and PHB INDUSTRIAL S.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Monomers
- Co-Polymers
- Terpolymers
Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Bacterial Fermentation
- Biosynthesis
- Enzymatic Catalysis
Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- METABOLIX INC.
- Kaneka
- MEREDIAN HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.
- SHENZHEN ECOMANN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
- BIOMATERA
- BIOMER
- BIO-ON-SRL
- NEWLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
- PHB INDUSTRIAL S.A.
- POLYFERM CANADA, INC.
- TIANAN BIOLOGIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.
- TIANJIN GREENBIO MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Companies
