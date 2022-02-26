Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials market was valued at 3584.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4056 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silver-based Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials include Metalor, AMI DODUCO, Umicore, Toshiba, Chugai Electric, Tanaka, Heesung, MATERION and MITSUBISHI Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silver-based Materials

Copper-based Materials

Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Low-Voltage Products

Medium and High Voltage Products

Light Load Products

Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Metalor

AMI DODUCO

Umicore

Toshiba

Chugai Electric

Tanaka

Heesung

MATERION

MITSUBISHI Material

Nippon Tungsten

Brainin

Funda

Hongfeng

Longsun

Guilin Coninst

Foshan MTgbao

Shanghai Renmin

Zhejiang Metallurgical

Anping Feichang

Zhejiang Leyin

SHANGHAI XIAOJING

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Product Type

