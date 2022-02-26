Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials
The global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials market was valued at 3584.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4056 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silver-based Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials include Metalor, AMI DODUCO, Umicore, Toshiba, Chugai Electric, Tanaka, Heesung, MATERION and MITSUBISHI Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Silver-based Materials
- Copper-based Materials
Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Low-Voltage Products
- Medium and High Voltage Products
- Light Load Products
Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Metalor
- AMI DODUCO
- Umicore
- Toshiba
- Chugai Electric
- Tanaka
- Heesung
- MATERION
- MITSUBISHI Material
- Nippon Tungsten
- Brainin
- Funda
- Hongfeng
- Longsun
- Guilin Coninst
- Foshan MTgbao
- Shanghai Renmin
- Zhejiang Metallurgical
- Anping Feichang
- Zhejiang Leyin
- SHANGHAI XIAOJING
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Product Type
