Tinted Float Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Float glass is a sheet of glass made by floating molten glass on a bed of molten metal, typically tin, although lead and various low melting point alloys were used in the past. This method gives the sheet uniform thickness and very flat surfaces. Most float glass is soda-lime glass, but relatively minor quantities of specialty borosilicate and flat panel display glass are also produced using the float glass process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tinted Float Glass in global

The global key manufacturers of Tinted Float Glass include AGC, Saint Gobain, NSG Group, Guardian, Sisecam, PPG, Cardinal, Central Glass and Taiwan Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tinted Float Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Thickness Below 5mm

Thickness 5~10mm

Thickness 10~15mm

Thickness Above 15mm

Building Industry

Other Industry

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tinted Float Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tinted Float Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tinted Float Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Tinted Float Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGC

Saint Gobain

NSG Group

Guardian

Sisecam

PPG

Cardinal

Central Glass

Taiwan Glass

Xinyi Glass

China Southern Glass

Fuyao

Sanxia New Material

SYP

FARUN

Shahe Glass Group

China Glass Holdings

China Luoyang Float Glass

Qinhuangdao Yaohua

JINJING GROUP

Shanxi Lihu Glass

Jingniu Glass Ceramics

