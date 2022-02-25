Cemented Carbide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cemented carbide is a hard material used extensively as cutting tool material, as well as other industrial applications. It consists of fine particles of carbide cemented into a composite by a binder metal. Cemented carbides commonly use tungsten carbide, titanium carbide, or tantalum carbide as the aggregate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cemented Carbide in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6906223/global-cemented-carbide-2022-2028-659

Global Cemented Carbide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cemented Carbide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cemented Carbide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cemented Carbide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tungsten Carbide(WC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cemented Carbide include Sandvik, Xiamen Tungsten, China Minmetals Corporation, Element Six, Jiangxi Yaosheng, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co, Plansee(GTP) and JXTC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cemented Carbide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cemented Carbide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cemented Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tungsten Carbide(WC)

Titanium Carbide(TiC)

Tantalum Carbide(TaC)

Global Cemented Carbide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cemented Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches

Others(Abrasive Products, etc.)

Global Cemented Carbide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cemented Carbide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cemented Carbide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cemented Carbide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cemented Carbide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cemented Carbide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sandvik

Xiamen Tungsten

China Minmetals Corporation

Element Six

Jiangxi Yaosheng

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co

Plansee(GTP)

JXTC

Japan New Metals

AST

Kohsei Co Ltd

ALMT Corp

Kennametal

H.C.Starck

TaeguTec Ltd

Wolfram Company JSC

Buffalo Tungsten

Eurotungstene

Lineage Alloys

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-cemented-carbide-2022-2028-659-6906223

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cemented Carbide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cemented Carbide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cemented Carbide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cemented Carbide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cemented Carbide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cemented Carbide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cemented Carbide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cemented Carbide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cemented Carbide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cemented Carbide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cemented Carbide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cemented Carbide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cemented Carbide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cemented Carbide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cemented Carbide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cemented Carbide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cemented Carbide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Cemented Carbide Rod Profile Market Size Outlook 2022

Global Cemented Carbide Die Market Size Outlook 2022

Global and United States Cemented Carbide Mould Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027

China Cemented Carbide Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027