Cemented Carbide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cemented carbide is a hard material used extensively as cutting tool material, as well as other industrial applications. It consists of fine particles of carbide cemented into a composite by a binder metal. Cemented carbides commonly use tungsten carbide, titanium carbide, or tantalum carbide as the aggregate.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cemented Carbide in global, including the following market information:
- Global Cemented Carbide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Cemented Carbide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Cemented Carbide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cemented Carbide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tungsten Carbide(WC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cemented Carbide include Sandvik, Xiamen Tungsten, China Minmetals Corporation, Element Six, Jiangxi Yaosheng, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co, Plansee(GTP) and JXTC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cemented Carbide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cemented Carbide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cemented Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tungsten Carbide(WC)
- Titanium Carbide(TiC)
- Tantalum Carbide(TaC)
Global Cemented Carbide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cemented Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Machine Tools & Components
- Cutting Tools
- Dies & Punches
- Others(Abrasive Products, etc.)
Global Cemented Carbide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cemented Carbide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cemented Carbide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cemented Carbide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cemented Carbide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Cemented Carbide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sandvik
- Xiamen Tungsten
- China Minmetals Corporation
- Element Six
- Jiangxi Yaosheng
- GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten
- Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co
- Plansee(GTP)
- JXTC
- Japan New Metals
- AST
- Kohsei Co Ltd
- ALMT Corp
- Kennametal
- H.C.Starck
- TaeguTec Ltd
- Wolfram Company JSC
- Buffalo Tungsten
- Eurotungstene
- Lineage Alloys
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cemented Carbide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cemented Carbide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cemented Carbide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cemented Carbide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cemented Carbide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cemented Carbide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cemented Carbide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cemented Carbide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cemented Carbide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cemented Carbide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cemented Carbide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cemented Carbide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cemented Carbide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cemented Carbide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cemented Carbide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cemented Carbide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cemented Carbide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Cemented Carbide Rod Profile Market Size Outlook 2022
Global Cemented Carbide Die Market Size Outlook 2022
Global and United States Cemented Carbide Mould Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027