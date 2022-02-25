Colloidal Gold Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Colloidal gold is particles with diameters in the 1-100nm range and have unique optical and physical properties. These unique optical-electronics properties have been researched and utilized in high technology applications such as organic photovoltaics, sensory probes, therapeutic agents, drug delivery in biological and medical applications, electronic conductors and catalysis. The optical and electronic properties of gold nanoparticles are tunable by changing the size, shape, surface chemistry, or aggregation state.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Colloidal Gold in global, including the following market information:

Global Colloidal Gold Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Colloidal Gold Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Colloidal Gold companies in 2021 (%)

The global Colloidal Gold market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water Soluble Colloidal Gold Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Colloidal Gold include BBI Solutions, Cline Scientific, Cytodiagnostics, Goldsol, Meliorum Technologies, nanoComposix, Sigma Aldrich, Tanaka Technologies and Innova Biosciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Colloidal Gold manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Colloidal Gold Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Colloidal Gold Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water Soluble Colloidal Gold

Oil Soluble Colloidal Gold

Both Phase Soluble Colloidal Gold

Global Colloidal Gold Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Colloidal Gold Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Life Science

Industry

Global Colloidal Gold Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Colloidal Gold Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Colloidal Gold revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Colloidal Gold revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Colloidal Gold sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Colloidal Gold sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BBI Solutions

Cline Scientific

Cytodiagnostics

Goldsol

Meliorum Technologies

nanoComposix

Sigma Aldrich

Tanaka Technologies

Innova Biosciences

Metalor

NanoBio Chemicals India

NanoHybrids

Solaris Nanoscinces

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Colloidal Gold Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Colloidal Gold Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Colloidal Gold Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Colloidal Gold Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Colloidal Gold Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Colloidal Gold Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Colloidal Gold Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Colloidal Gold Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Colloidal Gold Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Colloidal Gold Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Colloidal Gold Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Colloidal Gold Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Colloidal Gold Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colloidal Gold Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Colloidal Gold Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colloidal Gold Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Colloidal Gold Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Water Soluble Colloidal Gold

