Halal Personal Care Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Personal Care Products are Cosmetics (also known as makeup or make-up) are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Halal Personal Care Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Halal Personal Care Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Halal Personal Care Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Halal Personal Care Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Halal Personal Care Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Personal Care Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Halal Personal Care Products include Martha Tilaar Group, INIKA Cosmetics, PT Paragon Technology and Innovation, Ivy Beauty, Colgate-Palmolive, Jetaine, Tanamera Tropical, Wipro Unza Holdings and INGLOT and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Halal Personal Care Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Halal Personal Care Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Halal Personal Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Personal Care

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes

Others

Global Halal Personal Care Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Halal Personal Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Color Cosmetics Products

Fragrance Products

Others

Global Halal Personal Care Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Halal Personal Care Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Halal Personal Care Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Halal Personal Care Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Halal Personal Care Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Halal Personal Care Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Martha Tilaar Group

INIKA Cosmetics

PT Paragon Technology and Innovation

Ivy Beauty

Colgate-Palmolive

Jetaine

Tanamera Tropical

Wipro Unza Holdings

INGLOT

Muslimah Manufacturing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Halal Personal Care Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Halal Personal Care Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Halal Personal Care Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Halal Personal Care Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Halal Personal Care Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Halal Personal Care Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Halal Personal Care Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Halal Personal Care Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Halal Personal Care Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Halal Personal Care Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Halal Personal Care Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Halal Personal Care Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Halal Personal Care Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Halal Personal Care Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Halal Personal Care Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

