Transparent High Barrier Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Transparent high barrier films prevent permeation of gases including water vapor, electron beam physical vapor deposition and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition. Transparent barrier films delivers superior barrier performance attained through a combination of vapor deposition and coating technologies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Transparent High Barrier Film in global, including the following market information:
- Global Transparent High Barrier Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Transparent High Barrier Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Transparent High Barrier Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Transparent High Barrier Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Transparent High Barrier Film include Toppan Printing Co. Ltd, Dai Nippon Printing, Amcor, Ultimet Films Limited, Toray Advanced Film, Mitsubishi PLASTICS, Toyobo, Cryovac and 3M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Transparent High Barrier Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Transparent High Barrier Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Transparent High Barrier Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PET
- CPP
- BOPP
- PVA
- PLA
- Others
Global Transparent High Barrier Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Transparent High Barrier Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food &Beverage
- Pharmaceutical & Medical
- Electron
- Industry
Global Transparent High Barrier Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Transparent High Barrier Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Transparent High Barrier Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Transparent High Barrier Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Transparent High Barrier Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Transparent High Barrier Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toppan Printing Co. Ltd
- Dai Nippon Printing
- Amcor
- Ultimet Films Limited
- Toray Advanced Film
- Mitsubishi PLASTICS
- Toyobo
- Cryovac
- 3M
- QIKE
- Fraunhofer POLO
- Sunrise
- JBF RAK
- Konica Minolta
- FUJIFILM
- Biofilm
- Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello
- Rollprint
- REIKO
- Jindal Poly Films Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Transparent High Barrier Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Transparent High Barrier Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Transparent High Barrier Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Transparent High Barrier Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Transparent High Barrier Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Transparent High Barrier Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Transparent High Barrier Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Transparent High Barrier Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Transparent High Barrier Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Transparent High Barrier Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Transparent High Barrier Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transparent High Barrier Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Transparent High Barrier Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transparent High Barrier Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Transparent High Barrier Film Companies
3.8
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Transparent High Barrier Film Sales Market Report 2021
Global Transparent High Barrier Film Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Transparent High Barrier Film Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Transparent High Barrier Film Market Research Report 2021