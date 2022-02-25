Tungsten Alloy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tungsten, or wolfram, is a chemical element with symbol W and atomic number 74. The name tungsten comes from the former Swedish name for the tungstate mineral scheelite, tung sten or “heavy stone”. Tungsten is a rare metal found naturally on Earth almost exclusively combined with other elements in chemical compounds rather than alone. It was identified as a new element in 1781 and first isolated as a metal in 1783. Its important ores include wolframite and scheelite.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tungsten Alloy in global, including the following market information:
- Global Tungsten Alloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Tungsten Alloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Tungsten Alloy companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tungsten Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Molybdenum Tungsten Alloys Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tungsten Alloy include TaeguTec Ltd, Eurotungstene, Sandvik, Buffalo Tungsten, Wolfram Company JSC, JXTC, AST, Kennametal and China Minmetals Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tungsten Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tungsten Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Tungsten Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Molybdenum Tungsten Alloys
- Niobium Tungsten Alloys
- Other
Global Tungsten Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Tungsten Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronics
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Dies & Punches
- Others(Abrasive Products, etc.)
Global Tungsten Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Tungsten Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tungsten Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tungsten Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tungsten Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Tungsten Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TaeguTec Ltd
- Eurotungstene
- Sandvik
- Buffalo Tungsten
- Wolfram Company JSC
- JXTC
- AST
- Kennametal
- China Minmetals Corporation
- Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co
- Xiamen Tungsten
- Element Six
- Lineage Alloys
- Japan New Metals
- Jiangxi Yaosheng
- H.C.Starck
- ALMT Corp
- GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten
- Plansee(GTP)
- Kohsei Co Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tungsten Alloy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tungsten Alloy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tungsten Alloy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tungsten Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tungsten Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tungsten Alloy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tungsten Alloy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tungsten Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tungsten Alloy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tungsten Alloy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tungsten Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tungsten Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tungsten Alloy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tungsten Alloy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tungsten Alloy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tungsten Alloy Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tungsten Alloy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Molybdenum Tungsten Alloys
