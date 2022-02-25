Tungsten Welding Electrodes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tungsten welding electrodes are used when arc welding with the Tungsten Inert gas (TIG) process or when plasma welding. In both processes the electrode, arc and weld pool are protected from atmospheric contamination by an inert gas. A tungsten electrode is used because it can withstand very high temperatures with minimal melting or erosion. Tungsten electrodes are made by powder metallurgy and are formed to size after sintering.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tungsten Welding Electrodes in global, including the following market information:

Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Tungsten Welding Electrodes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tungsten Welding Electrodes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pure Tungsten Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tungsten Welding Electrodes include Diamond Ground Products, E3, Weldstone, Winner Tungsten Product, Huntingdon Fusion Techniques, Wolfram Industrie, Metal Cutting, BGRIMM and ATTL Advanced Materials and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tungsten Welding Electrodes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pure Tungsten

Thoriated Tungsten

Lanthanum Tungsten

Cerium Tungsten

Yttrium Tungsten

Others

Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

TIG Welding

Plasma Welding

Cutting

Thermal Spray

Others

Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tungsten Welding Electrodes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tungsten Welding Electrodes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tungsten Welding Electrodes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Tungsten Welding Electrodes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Diamond Ground Products

E3

Weldstone

Winner Tungsten Product

Huntingdon Fusion Techniques

Wolfram Industrie

Metal Cutting

BGRIMM

ATTL Advanced Materials

SUNRAIN Tungsten

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tungsten Welding Electrodes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tungsten Welding Electrodes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tungsten Welding Electrodes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tungsten Welding Electrodes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tungsten Welding Electrodes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tungsten Welding Electrodes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tungsten Welding Electrodes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

