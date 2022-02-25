Cultural Tourism Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cultural tourism is the subset of tourism concerned with a traveler’s engagement with a country or region’s culture, specifically the lifestyle of the people in those geographical areas, the history of those people, their art, architecture, religion, and other elements that helped shape their way of life.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cultural Tourism in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cultural Tourism Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cultural Tourism market was valued at 4712.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11610 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Very Motivated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cultural Tourism include Expedia Group, Priceline Group, China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, BCD Travel, HRG North America and Travel Leaders Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cultural Tourism companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cultural Tourism Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cultural Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Very Motivated

Partially Motivated

Accessory

Accidental

Not Motivated

Global Cultural Tourism Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cultural Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Below 20 Years

20-30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years

Global Cultural Tourism Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cultural Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cultural Tourism revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cultural Tourism revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Expedia Group

Priceline Group

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

BCD Travel

HRG North America

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal/Travelong

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

Altour

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Americas Group

Ovation Travel Group

World Travel Holdings

Mountain Travel Sobek

TUI AG

Natural Habitat Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent Group

InnerAsia Travel Group

Butterfield & Robinson

ATG Travel

