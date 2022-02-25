Domestic Tourism Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Domestic tourism is tourism involving residents of one country traveling only within that country. A playing holiday is a holiday spent in the same country; this class may overlap with staycation, a vacation spent in the same region. This is different from inbound tourism.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Domestic Tourism in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Domestic Tourism Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Domestic Tourism market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Very Motivated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Domestic Tourism include Expedia Group, Priceline Group, China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, BCD Travel, HRG North America and Travel Leaders Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Domestic Tourism companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Domestic Tourism Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Domestic Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Very Motivated
- Partially Motivated
- Accessory
- Accidental
- Not Motivated
Global Domestic Tourism Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Domestic Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Below 20 Years
- 20-30 Years
- 30-40 Years
- 40-50 Years
- Above 50 Years
Global Domestic Tourism Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Domestic Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Domestic Tourism revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Domestic Tourism revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Expedia Group
- Priceline Group
- China Travel
- China CYTS Tours Holding
- American Express Global Business Travel
- Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- BCD Travel
- HRG North America
- Travel Leaders Group
- Fareportal/Travelong
- AAA Travel
- Corporate Travel Management
- Travel and Transport
- Altour
- Direct Travel
- World Travel Inc.
- Omega World Travel
- Frosch
- JTB Americas Group
- Ovation Travel Group
- World Travel Holdings
- Mountain Travel Sobek
- TUI AG
- Natural Habitat Adventures
- Abercrombie & Kent Group
- InnerAsia Travel Group
- Butterfield & Robinson
- ATG Travel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Domestic Tourism Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Domestic Tourism Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Domestic Tourism Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Domestic Tourism Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Domestic Tourism Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Domestic Tourism Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Domestic Tourism Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Domestic Tourism Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Domestic Tourism Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Domestic Tourism Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Domestic Tourism Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Domestic Tourism Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Domestic Tourism Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Domestic Tourism Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
