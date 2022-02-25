Extreme Tourism Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Extreme tourism is a niche in the tourism industry involving travel to dangerous places or participation in dangerous events. Extreme tourism overlaps with extreme sport.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Extreme Tourism in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Extreme Tourism Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Extreme Tourism market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Very Motivated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Extreme Tourism include Expedia Group, Priceline Group, China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, BCD Travel, HRG North America and Travel Leaders Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Extreme Tourism companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Extreme Tourism Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Extreme Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Very Motivated
- Partially Motivated
- Accessory
- Accidental
- Not Motivated
Global Extreme Tourism Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Extreme Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Below 20 Years
- 20-30 Years
- 30-40 Years
- 40-50 Years
- Above 50 Years
Global Extreme Tourism Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Extreme Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Extreme Tourism revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Extreme Tourism revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Expedia Group
- Priceline Group
- China Travel
- China CYTS Tours Holding
- American Express Global Business Travel
- Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- BCD Travel
- HRG North America
- Travel Leaders Group
- Fareportal/Travelong
- AAA Travel
- Corporate Travel Management
- Travel and Transport
- Altour
- Direct Travel
- World Travel Inc.
- Omega World Travel
- Frosch
- JTB Americas Group
- Ovation Travel Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Extreme Tourism Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Extreme Tourism Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Extreme Tourism Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Extreme Tourism Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Extreme Tourism Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Extreme Tourism Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Extreme Tourism Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Extreme Tourism Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Extreme Tourism Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Extreme Tourism Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extreme Tourism Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Extreme Tourism Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extreme Tourism Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Extreme Tourism Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
