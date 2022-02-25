Generic Crop Protection Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Generic plant protection products are products that are manufactured after the expiration of a patent or other exclusive rights, by a company that did not hold the original patent, and without (the need for) a license from the original patent holder. Generic products are developed, authorised, manufactured and marketed under the same strict rules and requirements as the original products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Generic Crop Protection Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Generic Crop Protection Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Generic Crop Protection Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Generic Crop Protection Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Generic Crop Protection Products market was valued at 52750 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 64480 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Herbicide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Generic Crop Protection Products include Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, DowDuPont, Monsanto, DowDuPont, Adama, FMC and UPL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Generic Crop Protection Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Generic Crop Protection Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Generic Crop Protection Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Herbicide

Fungicide

Insecticide

Plant Growth Regulator

Global Generic Crop Protection Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Generic Crop Protection Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

Global Generic Crop Protection Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Generic Crop Protection Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Generic Crop Protection Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Generic Crop Protection Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Generic Crop Protection Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Generic Crop Protection Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

DowDuPont

Monsanto

Adama

FMC

UPL

Nufarm

Sumitomo Chemical

Arysta LifeScience

Albaugh

Sipcam-oxon

Wynca Chemical

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Huapont

Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology

