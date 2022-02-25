High Purity Germanium Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Germanium (Ge), a chemical element between silicon and tin in Group 14 (IVa) of the periodic table, a silvery-gray metalloid, intermediate in properties between the metals and the nonmetals. Germanium did not become economically significant until after 1945, when its properties as a semiconductor were recognized as being of value in electronics. Many other substances now also are used as semiconductors, but germanium remains of primary importance in the manufacture of transistors and of components for devices such as rectifiers and photocells.

Pure germanium is a hard, lustrous, gray-white, brittle metalloid. It has a diamond like crystalline structure and it is similar in chemical and physical properties to silicon. Germanium is stable in air and water, and is unaffected by alkalis and acids, except nitric acid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Germanium in global, including the following market information:

Global High Purity Germanium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Purity Germanium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five High Purity Germanium companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Purity Germanium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Germanium Tetrachloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Germanium include Yunnan Germanium, Umicore, Yunnan Chihong Zn & Ge, Teck, Zhonghao Technology, AXT Inc, JSC Germanium, Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan and PPM Pure Metals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Purity Germanium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Germanium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Germanium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Germanium Tetrachloride

High-purity GeO2

Germanium Ingot

Other

Global High Purity Germanium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Germanium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IR Optics

Fiber Optics

Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET)

Electronic and Solar

Other

Global High Purity Germanium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Germanium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Germanium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Germanium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Germanium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies High Purity Germanium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yunnan Germanium

Umicore

Yunnan Chihong Zn & Ge

Teck

Zhonghao Technology

AXT Inc

JSC Germanium

Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan

PPM Pure Metals

Sihuan Zinc & Germanium

Indium Corporation

GEAPP

Photonic Sense

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Purity Germanium Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Purity Germanium Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Purity Germanium Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Purity Germanium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Purity Germanium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Purity Germanium Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Purity Germanium Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Purity Germanium Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Purity Germanium Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Purity Germanium Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Purity Germanium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Germanium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Germanium Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Germanium Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Germanium Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Germanium Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

