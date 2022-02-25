Honeymoon Tourism Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Honeymoon tourism is an important research area in tourism and travel literature because of its increasing economic importance for host destinations and their specific niche market characteristics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Honeymoon Tourism in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6906242/global-honeymoon-tourism-2022-2028-466

Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Honeymoon Tourism market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 7 days Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Honeymoon Tourism include Expedia Group, Priceline Group, AAA Travel, HRG North America, American Express Global Business Travel, BCD Travel, Fareportal/Travelong, Corporate Travel Management and Travel and Transport, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Honeymoon Tourism companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Honeymoon Tourism Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 7 days

8~ 14 days

Above 14 days

Global Honeymoon Tourism Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Below 20 Years

20-30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years

Global Honeymoon Tourism Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Honeymoon Tourism revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Honeymoon Tourism revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Expedia Group

Priceline Group

AAA Travel

HRG North America

American Express Global Business Travel

BCD Travel

Fareportal/Travelong

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

Travel Leaders Group

China CYTS Tours Holding

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

China Travel

JTB Americas Group

Mountain Travel Sobek

World Travel Inc.

TUI AG

World Travel Holdings

Omega World Travel

Ovation Travel Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-honeymoon-tourism-2022-2028-466-6906242

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Honeymoon Tourism Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Honeymoon Tourism Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Honeymoon Tourism Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Honeymoon Tourism Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Honeymoon Tourism Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Honeymoon Tourism Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Honeymoon Tourism Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Honeymoon Tourism Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Honeymoon Tourism Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Honeymoon Tourism Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Size Markets,

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and United States Honeymoon Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Honeymoon Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026