Laundry Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Laundry equipment is a device used to wash laundry. The term is mostly applied to machines that use water as opposed to dry cleaning (which uses alternative cleaning fluids, and is performed by specialist businesses) or ultrasonic cleaners. The user adds laundry detergent which is sold in liquid or powder form to the wash water.
Due to the impact of economic crisis, laundry equipment market developed slowly in recent years. However, with the recovery trend of economy, commercial laundry machinery market will keep growing. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the commercial laundry machinery industry, while from the demand side; the current demand for commercial laundry machinery is growing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laundry Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Laundry Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Laundry Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Laundry Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Laundry Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Commercial Washer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laundry Equipment include Kannegiesser, Jensen Group, Miele, Lavatec, Stahl, Satec, Bowe Textile Cleaning and VEGA systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Laundry Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laundry Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laundry Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Washer
- Commercial Dryer
- Commercial Dry Cleaning Equipment
- Other
Global Laundry Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laundry Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hotel
- Laundry Home
- Hospital
- School
- Other
Global Laundry Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laundry Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Laundry Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Laundry Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Laundry Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Laundry Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kannegiesser
- Jensen Group
- Miele
- Lavatec
- Stahl
- Satec
- Bowe Textile Cleaning
- VEGA systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laundry Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laundry Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laundry Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laundry Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laundry Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Laundry Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laundry Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laundry Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laundry Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Laundry Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Laundry Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laundry Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Laundry Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laundry Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laundry Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laundry Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Laundry Equipment Market Size Markets, 2021 &
