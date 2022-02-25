Polar Tourism Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polar Tourism in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Polar Tourism Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polar Tourism market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Antarctic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polar Tourism include TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Jet2 Holidays, Cox & Kings Ltd, Lindblad Expeditions, Travcoa, Scott Dunn, Abercrombie & Kent Ltd and Micato Safaris, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polar Tourism companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polar Tourism Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Polar Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Antarctic
- Arctic
- The Himalayas
- Other
Global Polar Tourism Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Polar Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Millennial
- Generation X
- Baby Boomers
Global Polar Tourism Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Polar Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polar Tourism revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polar Tourism revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TUI Group
- Thomas Cook Group
- Jet2 Holidays
- Cox & Kings Ltd
- Lindblad Expeditions
- Travcoa
- Scott Dunn
- Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
- Micato Safaris
- Tauck
- Al Tayyar
- Backroads
- Zicasso
- Exodus Travels
- Butterfield & Robinson
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polar Tourism Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polar Tourism Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polar Tourism Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polar Tourism Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polar Tourism Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polar Tourism Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polar Tourism Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polar Tourism Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Polar Tourism Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Polar Tourism Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polar Tourism Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polar Tourism Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polar Tourism Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Polar Tourism Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Antarctic
4.1.3 Arc
