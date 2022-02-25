Religious Tourism Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial tourism is tourism in which the desired destination includes industrial sites peculiar to a particular location. The concept is not new, but has taken on renewed interest in recent times, with both industrial heritage sites and modern industry attracting tourism.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Religious Tourism in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Religious Tourism Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Religious Tourism market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Catholicism Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Religious Tourism include Expedia Group, Priceline Group, China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, BCD Travel, HRG North America and Travel Leaders Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Religious Tourism companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Religious Tourism Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Religious Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Catholicism
- Islam
- Buddhism
- Confucianism
- Hinduism
- Other
Global Religious Tourism Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Religious Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Below 20 Years
- 20-30 Years
- 30-40 Years
- 40-50 Years
- Above 50 Years
Global Religious Tourism Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Religious Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Religious Tourism revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Religious Tourism revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Expedia Group
- Priceline Group
- China Travel
- China CYTS Tours Holding
- American Express Global Business Travel
- Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- BCD Travel
- HRG North America
- Travel Leaders Group
- Fareportal/Travelong
- AAA Travel
- Corporate Travel Management
- Travel and Transport
- Altour
- Direct Travel
- World Travel Inc.
- Omega World Travel
- Frosch
- JTB Americas Group
- Ovation Travel Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Religious Tourism Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Religious Tourism Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Religious Tourism Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Religious Tourism Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Religious Tourism Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Religious Tourism Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Religious Tourism Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Religious Tourism Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Religious Tourism Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Religious Tourism Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Religious Tourism Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Religious Tourism Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Religious Tourism Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Religious Tourism Market Size Markets,
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Religious Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Japan Religious Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
Global Religious Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
Global Religious Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026