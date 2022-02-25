Sports Tourism Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sports tourism refers to travel which involves either observing or participating in a sporting event while staying apart from the tourists’ usual environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Tourism in Global, including the following market information:

Global Sports Tourism Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sports Tourism market was valued at 1609790 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2260140 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Very Motivated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sports Tourism include Expedia Group, Priceline Group, China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, BCD Travel, HRG North America and Travel Leaders Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sports Tourism companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sports Tourism Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sports Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Very Motivated

Partially Motivated

Accessory

Accidental

Not Motivated

Global Sports Tourism Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sports Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Below 30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years

Global Sports Tourism Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Sports Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sports Tourism revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sports Tourism revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Expedia Group

Priceline Group

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

BCD Travel

HRG North America

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal/Travelong

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

Altour

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Americas Group

Ovation Travel Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Tourism Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sports Tourism Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sports Tourism Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sports Tourism Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sports Tourism Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sports Tourism Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sports Tourism Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sports Tourism Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Tourism Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Sports Tourism Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Tourism Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Tourism Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Tourism Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Sports Tourism Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Very Motivated

