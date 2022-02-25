4K HDR TVs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

HDR stands for High Dynamic Range, and it is the next big thing for 4K TVs and 4K content. The term originates in photography, and refers to a technique to heighten a pictures dynamic range the contrast between the brightest whites and the darkest blacks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4K HDR TVs in global, including the following market information:

Global 4K HDR TVs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4K HDR TVs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 4K HDR TVs companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4K HDR TVs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 50 inch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4K HDR TVs include Samsung, Sony, LG, VIZIO, Hisense, Panasonic, Changhong, Haier and Skyworth, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 4K HDR TVs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4K HDR TVs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 4K HDR TVs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 50 inch

50-60 Inch

60-70 Inch

Above 70 Inch

Global 4K HDR TVs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 4K HDR TVs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Household

Global 4K HDR TVs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 4K HDR TVs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4K HDR TVs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4K HDR TVs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4K HDR TVs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 4K HDR TVs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung

Sony

LG

VIZIO

Hisense

Panasonic

Changhong

Haier

Skyworth

TCL

Philips

Konka

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4K HDR TVs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 4K HDR TVs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 4K HDR TVs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 4K HDR TVs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 4K HDR TVs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 4K HDR TVs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4K HDR TVs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 4K HDR TVs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 4K HDR TVs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 4K HDR TVs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 4K HDR TVs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4K HDR TVs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 4K HDR TVs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4K HDR TVs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4K HDR TVs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4K HDR TVs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 4K HDR TVs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Below 50 inch

4.1.3 50-60 Inch

4.1.4 60-70 Inch

4.1.5 Above 70 Inch

