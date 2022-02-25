4K OLED TVs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An organic light-emitting diode (OLED) is a light-emitting diode (LED) in which the emissive electroluminescent layer is a film of organic compound that emits light in response to an electric current. This organic layer is situated between two electrodes; typically, at least one of these electrodes is transparent. OLEDs are used to create digital displays in devices such as television screens, computer monitors, portable systems such as smartphones, handheld game consoles and PDAs. A major area of research is the development of white OLED devices for use in solid-state lighting applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 4K OLED TVs in global, including the following market information:
- Global 4K OLED TVs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 4K OLED TVs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five 4K OLED TVs companies in 2021 (%)
The global 4K OLED TVs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 60 Inch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 4K OLED TVs include Hisense, LG, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, TCL, VIZIO, Changhong and Haier, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 4K OLED TVs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 4K OLED TVs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 4K OLED TVs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Below 60 Inch
- 60-70 Inch
- Above 70 Inch
Global 4K OLED TVs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 4K OLED TVs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global 4K OLED TVs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 4K OLED TVs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 4K OLED TVs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 4K OLED TVs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 4K OLED TVs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies 4K OLED TVs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hisense
- LG
- Samsung
- Sharp
- Sony
- TCL
- VIZIO
- Changhong
- Haier
- Konka
- XiaoMi
- LETV
