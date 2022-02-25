Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Type I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) include Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Hangzhou FandaChem Co.,Ltd, Zhejiang J&C Biological, Angene International Limited, Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd., Simagchem Corporation, Changzhou Hengda Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd. and Fushun Huaxing Petroleum Chemical C0., Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Type I

Type II

Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper and Paperboard

Disposable Diapers

Olefin Polymers

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Resinous and Polymeric Coatings

Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou FandaChem Co.,Ltd

Zhejiang J&C Biological

Angene International Limited

Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd.

Simagchem Corporation

Changzhou Hengda Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd.

Fushun Huaxing Petroleum Chemical C0., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

