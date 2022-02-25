Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin
The global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Type I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) include Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Hangzhou FandaChem Co.,Ltd, Zhejiang J&C Biological, Angene International Limited, Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd., Simagchem Corporation, Changzhou Hengda Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd. and Fushun Huaxing Petroleum Chemical C0., Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Type I
- Type II
Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paper and Paperboard
- Disposable Diapers
- Olefin Polymers
- Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
- Resinous and Polymeric Coatings
Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Hydrogenated C5 Hydrocarbon Resin (CAS: 71700-94-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.
- Hangzhou FandaChem Co.,Ltd
- Zhejiang J&C Biological
- Angene International Limited
- Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Simagchem Corporation
- Changzhou Hengda Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Fushun Huaxing Petroleum Chemical C0., Ltd
