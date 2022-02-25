Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Medical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) include DC Cedar Oil, Cedar Oil Industries, Jiangxi Global Natural Spices Co., Ltd, HuBei JuSheng Technology, Wuhan Shenqu Biological Chemical Co., Ltd., Texas Cedar Oil, Grayden CedarWorks, Watson Industries, Inc. and Hangzhou Dayangchem Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Medical Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Others

Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Pharmaceutical

Pet Feed

Others

Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DC Cedar Oil

Cedar Oil Industries

Jiangxi Global Natural Spices Co., Ltd

HuBei JuSheng Technology

Wuhan Shenqu Biological Chemical Co., Ltd.

Texas Cedar Oil

Grayden CedarWorks

Watson Industries, Inc.

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co., Ltd.

Abernutra Industries Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Companies

