Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carnosic acid
The global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Medical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) include DC Cedar Oil, Cedar Oil Industries, Jiangxi Global Natural Spices Co., Ltd, HuBei JuSheng Technology, Wuhan Shenqu Biological Chemical Co., Ltd., Texas Cedar Oil, Grayden CedarWorks, Watson Industries, Inc. and Hangzhou Dayangchem Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Medical Grade
- Cosmetic Grade
- Others
Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
- Pharmaceutical
- Pet Feed
- Others
Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DC Cedar Oil
- Cedar Oil Industries
- Jiangxi Global Natural Spices Co., Ltd
- HuBei JuSheng Technology
- Wuhan Shenqu Biological Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Texas Cedar Oil
- Grayden CedarWorks
- Watson Industries, Inc.
- Hangzhou Dayangchem Co., Ltd.
- Abernutra Industries Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carnosic acid (CAS 3650-09-7) Companies
