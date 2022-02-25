High Performance Fluoropolymers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global High Performance Fluoropolymers market was valued at 2838.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3670.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PTFE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Performance Fluoropolymers include THE CHEMOURS COMPANY, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Asahi Glass, 3M COMPANY, SOLVAY S.A., DONGYUE GROUP LTD., GUJRAT FLUOROCHEMICALS LIMITED, HUBEI EVERFLON POLYMER CO., LTD. and HALOPOLYMER OJSC., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Performance Fluoropolymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PTFE
- PFA/MFA
- ETFE
Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Processing
- Transportation
- Electrical & Electronics
- Medical
Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Performance Fluoropolymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Performance Fluoropolymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Performance Fluoropolymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies High Performance Fluoropolymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- THE CHEMOURS COMPANY
- DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
- Asahi Glass
- 3M COMPANY
- SOLVAY S.A.
- DONGYUE GROUP LTD.
- GUJRAT FLUOROCHEMICALS LIMITED
- HUBEI EVERFLON POLYMER CO., LTD.
- HALOPOLYMER OJSC.
- SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (SABIC)
- SHANGHAI 3F NEW MATERIALS COMPANY LTD
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Performance Fluoropolymers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Performance Fluoropolymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Performance Fluoropolymers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Performance Fluoropolymers Players in Global Market
