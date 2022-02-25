Luxury Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Luxury Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Crystal Surface Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Luxury Flooring include Armstrong, Bruce Flooring, Balterio Laminate Flooring, Beaulieu International Group, Berryalloc, Classen Group, Egger Group, Formica Group and Faus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Luxury Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luxury Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Luxury Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Crystal Surface

Embossed Surface

Others

Global Luxury Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Luxury Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Others

Global Luxury Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Luxury Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Luxury Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Luxury Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Luxury Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Luxury Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Armstrong

Bruce Flooring

Balterio Laminate Flooring

Beaulieu International Group

Berryalloc

Classen Group

Egger Group

Formica Group

Faus

Kronoflooring

Kaindl Flooring

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries

Greenply Industries

