Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoplastic Polyurethane
The global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market was valued at 1823.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2348.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aromatic TPU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) include BASF, Huntsman, Lubrizol, Wanhua, Covestro, Huafeng, Bangtai Polymeric New-materials and Sumei Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Aromatic TPU
- Aliphatic TPU
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- TPU Pipe
- TPU Film
- Shoes
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Huntsman
- Lubrizol
- Wanhua
- Covestro
- Huafeng
- Bangtai Polymeric New-materials
- Sumei Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Players in Global Market
