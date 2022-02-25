Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market was valued at 1823.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2348.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aromatic TPU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) include BASF, Huntsman, Lubrizol, Wanhua, Covestro, Huafeng, Bangtai Polymeric New-materials and Sumei Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aromatic TPU

Aliphatic TPU

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

TPU Pipe

TPU Film

Shoes

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Huntsman

Lubrizol

Wanhua

Covestro

Huafeng

Bangtai Polymeric New-materials

Sumei Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Players in Global Market

