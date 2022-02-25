News

Linoleum Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Linoleum Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Sheet Linoleum Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Linoleum Flooring include AFI Licensing, Linoleum City, Decospaa Interiors, Pearl Impex, Spring Valley Company Private Limited and Greenie Interiors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Linoleum Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Linoleum Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Linoleum Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sheet Linoleum Flooring

Linoleum Tile Flooring

Floating Linoleum Floors

Global Linoleum Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Linoleum Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Resident
  • Commercial
  • Others

Global Linoleum Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Linoleum Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Linoleum Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Linoleum Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Linoleum Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
  • Key companies Linoleum Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • AFI Licensing
  • Linoleum City
  • Decospaa Interiors
  • Pearl Impex
  • Spring Valley Company Private Limited
  • Greenie Interiors

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Linoleum Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Linoleum Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Linoleum Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Linoleum Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Linoleum Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Linoleum Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Linoleum Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Linoleum Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Linoleum Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Linoleum Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Linoleum Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Linoleum Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Linoleum Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Linoleum Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Linoleum Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Linoleum Flooring Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

