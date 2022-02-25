Synthetic Tiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Synthetic Tiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vinyl Tile Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Tiles include Armstrong, Bonie, LG Hausys, Gerflor, Forbo, Mohawk(including IVC), Mannington, Tarkett and Polyflor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Synthetic Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vinyl Tile Flooring

Wood-Plastic Flooring

Other

Global Synthetic Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Synthetic Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Global Synthetic Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Synthetic Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Synthetic Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Armstrong

Bonie

LG Hausys

Gerflor

Forbo

Mohawk(including IVC)

Mannington

Tarkett

Polyflor

HANWHA

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Taide Plastic Flooring

