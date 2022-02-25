Global Medical Molecular Imaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Medical Molecular Imaging
Medical Molecular Imaging market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Molecular Imaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- MRI
- CT
- PET
- SPECT
- Ultrasound
Segment by Application
- Oncology
- Cardio and Vascular
- Neurology
- Others
By Company
- Cardiarc
- Digirad
- Gamma Medica
- GE
- Gvi Medical Devices
- Hitachi
- Mediso
- CMR Naviscan
- Neurologica
- Neusoft
- BC Technical
- Philips
- Positron
- Siemens
- Biosensors International
- Toshiba
- Trivitron Healthcare
- Molecular Devices
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 MRI
1.2.3 CT
1.2.4 PET
1.2.5 SPECT
1.2.6 Ultrasound
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oncology
1.3.3 Cardio and Vascular
1.3.4 Neurology
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Medical Molecular Imaging Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Medical Molecular Imaging Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Medical Molecular Imaging Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Medical Molecular Imaging Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Medical Molecular Imaging Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Medical Molecular Imaging Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Medical Molecular Imaging Industry Trends
2.3.2 Medical Molecular Imaging Market Drivers
2.3.3 Medical Molecular Imaging Market Challenges
2.3.4 Medical Molecular Imaging Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Medical Molecular Imaging Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Medical Molecular Imaging Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
