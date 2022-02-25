Algaecides Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Algaecides market was valued at 2131.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2676.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Synthetic Algicides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Algaecides include BASF, Bayer, DOW, Syngenta, Easy-Life, Lake Restoration, Baquacil, Astralpool and Lonza, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Algaecides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Algaecides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Algaecides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Synthetic Algicides
- Natural Algicides
Global Algaecides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Algaecides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agriculture
- Industry
- Aquarium
- Other
Global Algaecides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Algaecides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Algaecides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Algaecides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Algaecides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Algaecides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Bayer
- DOW
- Syngenta
- Easy-Life
- Lake Restoration
- Baquacil
- Astralpool
- Lonza
- BioGuard
- Pool Care
- Pinch A Penny
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Algaecides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Algaecides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Algaecides Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Algaecides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Algaecides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Algaecides Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Algaecides Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Algaecides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Algaecides Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Algaecides Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Algaecides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Algaecides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Algaecides Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Algaecides Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Algaecides Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Algaecides Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Algaecides Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Synthetic Algicides
4.1.3 Natural Algicides
