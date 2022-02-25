Water Jet Cutter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Water Jet Cutter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pure Waterjet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Jet Cutter include Kickstarter, OMAX, WAZER, DERC, KMT Waterjet Cutting, Koike Aronson, Inc, Hornet Cutting Systems, Fedtech and Jet Edge and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Jet Cutter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Jet Cutter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Water Jet Cutter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pure Waterjet
- Abrasive Jet
- Others
Global Water Jet Cutter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Water Jet Cutter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Ceramic Industry
- Glass Industry
- Stone Industry
- Others
Global Water Jet Cutter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Water Jet Cutter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Water Jet Cutter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Water Jet Cutter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Water Jet Cutter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Water Jet Cutter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kickstarter
- OMAX
- WAZER
- DERC
- KMT Waterjet Cutting
- Koike Aronson, Inc
- Hornet Cutting Systems
- Fedtech
- Jet Edge
- Water Jet Cutting
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Jet Cutter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Jet Cutter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Jet Cutter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Jet Cutter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Jet Cutter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water Jet Cutter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Jet Cutter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Jet Cutter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Jet Cutter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water Jet Cutter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water Jet Cutter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Jet Cutter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Jet Cutter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Jet Cutter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Jet Cutter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Jet Cutter Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Water Jet Cutter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
