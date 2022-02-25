Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene include PPG, Air Products, Arkema, Nantong Donggang, Unistar and Guizhou Lantian, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Grade Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene
- Electrical Grade Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene
Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Solvent
- Cleaning
- Foam Blowing
- Other
Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PPG
- Air Products
- Arkema
- Nantong Donggang
- Unistar
- Guizhou Lantian
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Companies
