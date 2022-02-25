Solid-state Relay Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Solid-state Relay market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transformer Isolation Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solid-state Relay include SIEMENS, SANYOU RELAY, Shenler, Schneider, Omron, CHANSIN, CHNT, Panasonic and DELIXI and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solid-state Relay manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solid-state Relay Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solid-state Relay Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Transformer Isolation Type
- Photoelectric Isolation Type
- Hybird
Global Solid-state Relay Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solid-state Relay Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Communications
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Home Appliances
- Others
Global Solid-state Relay Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solid-state Relay Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Solid-state Relay revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Solid-state Relay revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Solid-state Relay sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Solid-state Relay sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SIEMENS
- SANYOU RELAY
- Shenler
- Schneider
- Omron
- CHANSIN
- CHNT
- Panasonic
- DELIXI
- TE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solid-state Relay Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solid-state Relay Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solid-state Relay Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solid-state Relay Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solid-state Relay Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solid-state Relay Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solid-state Relay Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solid-state Relay Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solid-state Relay Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solid-state Relay Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solid-state Relay Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid-state Relay Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid-state Relay Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid-state Relay Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid-state Relay Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid-state Relay Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
