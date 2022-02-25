Plate Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plate Glass
The global Plate Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Float Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plate Glass include Guardian, PPG, NSG, Cardinal, AGC and PGW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plate Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plate Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plate Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Float Process
- Rolling Process
- Horizontal Sheet Process
- Vertical Drawing Process
- Others
Global Plate Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plate Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Municipal
- Residential
- Others
Global Plate Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plate Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Plate Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Plate Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Plate Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Plate Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Guardian
- PPG
- NSG
- Cardinal
- AGC
- PGW
