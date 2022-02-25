Plate Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Plate Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Float Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plate Glass include Guardian, PPG, NSG, Cardinal, AGC and PGW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plate Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plate Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plate Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Float Process

Rolling Process

Horizontal Sheet Process

Vertical Drawing Process

Others

Global Plate Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plate Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Municipal

Residential

Others

Global Plate Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plate Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plate Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plate Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plate Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plate Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Guardian

PPG

NSG

Cardinal

AGC

PGW

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plate Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plate Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plate Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plate Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plate Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plate Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plate Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plate Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plate Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plate Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plate Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plate Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plate Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plate Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plate Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plate Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plate Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Float Process

4.1.3 Rolling Process

