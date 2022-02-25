Silver Based Antimicrobials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Silver Based Antimicrobials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicate Carriers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silver Based Antimicrobials include BASF, Thomson Research Associates, Toagosei, Microban, Ishizuka Glass Group, Sanitized, Sinanen Zeomic, Addmaster and Koa Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silver Based Antimicrobials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silver Based Antimicrobials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silver Based Antimicrobials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicate Carriers

Phosphate Carriers

Titanium Dioxide Carriers

Glass Carriers

Global Silver Based Antimicrobials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silver Based Antimicrobials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile

Coating

Plastic

Cosmetic & Medical

Global Silver Based Antimicrobials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silver Based Antimicrobials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silver Based Antimicrobials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silver Based Antimicrobials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silver Based Antimicrobials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Silver Based Antimicrobials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Thomson Research Associates

Toagosei

Microban

Ishizuka Glass Group

Sanitized

Sinanen Zeomic

Addmaster

Koa Glass

Sciessent

Milliken

Dow

Chenzhou City Jingui Silver

Pure Bioscience

Nafur

Hangzhou Wan Jing New Material

Weilai

Jinda Nano Tech

