Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coupling Fitting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings include Viking Group Inc, Anvil International, Mueller Industries, Inc, Smith-Cooper International, Matco-Norca, Ward Manufacturing LLC, CCTF Corporation, BIS Pipe Fitting Industry and Service Metal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coupling Fitting

Elbow Fitting

Tee Fitting

Other

Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Machinery

Other

Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Viking Group Inc

Anvil International

Mueller Industries, Inc

Smith-Cooper International

Matco-Norca

Ward Manufacturing LLC

CCTF Corporation

BIS Pipe Fitting Industry

Service Metal

Georg Fischer

Hebei Jianzhi Casting Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Companies

