Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings
The global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coupling Fitting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings include Viking Group Inc, Anvil International, Mueller Industries, Inc, Smith-Cooper International, Matco-Norca, Ward Manufacturing LLC, CCTF Corporation, BIS Pipe Fitting Industry and Service Metal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Coupling Fitting
- Elbow Fitting
- Tee Fitting
- Other
Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Machinery
- Other
Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Viking Group Inc
- Anvil International
- Mueller Industries, Inc
- Smith-Cooper International
- Matco-Norca
- Ward Manufacturing LLC
- CCTF Corporation
- BIS Pipe Fitting Industry
- Service Metal
- Georg Fischer
- Hebei Jianzhi Casting Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/