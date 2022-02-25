Shapewear Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Shapewear market was valued at 1860.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2777.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/128241/global-shapewear-market-2022-2028-560

Shirts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shapewear include Triumph, Spanx, HanesBrands, Wacoal, Prima Donna, Leonisa, Spiegel, Anita and Ann Chery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shapewear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shapewear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shapewear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Shirts

Pants

Waist Cincher

Socks

Bra

Others

Global Shapewear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shapewear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Applications

Athletic Use

Others

Global Shapewear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shapewear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shapewear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shapewear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shapewear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Shapewear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Triumph

Spanx

HanesBrands

Wacoal

Prima Donna

Leonisa

Spiegel

Anita

Ann Chery

Your Contour

Wonderbra Sexy

Under Armour

Nike

Adidas

Skins

medi

CW-X

2XU

Zoot

Design Veronique

KIPSTA

EC3D

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/128241/global-shapewear-market-2022-2028-560

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shapewear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shapewear Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shapewear Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shapewear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shapewear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shapewear Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shapewear Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shapewear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shapewear Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shapewear Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shapewear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shapewear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shapewear Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shapewear Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shapewear Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shapewear Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Shapewear Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Shirts

4.1.3 Pants

4.1.4 Waist Cincher

4.1.5 Socks

4.1.6 Bra

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/