Shapewear Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Shapewear market was valued at 1860.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2777.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Shirts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shapewear include Triumph, Spanx, HanesBrands, Wacoal, Prima Donna, Leonisa, Spiegel, Anita and Ann Chery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shapewear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shapewear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Shapewear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Shirts
- Pants
- Waist Cincher
- Socks
- Bra
- Others
Global Shapewear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Shapewear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical Applications
- Athletic Use
- Others
Global Shapewear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Shapewear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Shapewear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Shapewear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Shapewear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Shapewear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Triumph
- Spanx
- HanesBrands
- Wacoal
- Prima Donna
- Leonisa
- Spiegel
- Anita
- Ann Chery
- Your Contour
- Wonderbra Sexy
- Under Armour
- Nike
- Adidas
- Skins
- medi
- CW-X
- 2XU
- Zoot
- Design Veronique
- KIPSTA
- EC3D
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shapewear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shapewear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shapewear Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shapewear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shapewear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shapewear Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shapewear Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shapewear Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shapewear Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shapewear Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shapewear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shapewear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shapewear Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shapewear Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shapewear Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shapewear Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Shapewear Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Shirts
4.1.3 Pants
4.1.4 Waist Cincher
4.1.5 Socks
4.1.6 Bra
