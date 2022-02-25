Semi-Metallic Gasket Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Semi-Metallic Gasket market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flange Gasket Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Semi-Metallic Gasket include ElringKlinger, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Trelleborg, The Flexitallic Group, Dana, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), EnPro Industries, W. L. Gore and Associates and Parker Hannifin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Semi-Metallic Gasket manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flange Gasket
- Sealing Gasket
- Cylinder Gasket
- Other
Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- General Equipment
- Electrical Equipment
- Other
Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Semi-Metallic Gasket revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Semi-Metallic Gasket revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Semi-Metallic Gasket sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Semi-Metallic Gasket sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ElringKlinger
- Freudenberg Sealing Technologies
- Trelleborg
- The Flexitallic Group
- Dana
- Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
- EnPro Industries
- W. L. Gore and Associates
- Parker Hannifin
- Uchiyama Group
- Teadit
- Sakagami Seisakusho
- Sanwa Packing Industry
- Hamilton Kent
- Calvo Sealing
- Frenzelit
- Ishikawa Gasket
- Lamons
- Yantai Ishikawa
- Guanghe
- Tiansheng Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Semi-Metallic Gasket Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Semi-Metallic Gasket Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semi-Metallic Gasket Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Semi-Metallic Gasket Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi-Metallic Gasket Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semi-Metallic Gasket Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi-Metallic Gasket Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
