Nursing & Maternity Bras Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Nursing & Maternity Bras market was valued at 1230.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1654.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Underwire Nursing Bras Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nursing & Maternity Bras include Bravado, Destination Maternity(Motherhood), Triumph, La Leche League, Anita, Medela, Cake Maternity, Leading Lady and Cantaloop, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nursing & Maternity Bras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Underwire Nursing Bras
- Wireless Nursing Bras
Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pregnant Women
- Lactating Women
Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Nursing & Maternity Bras revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Nursing & Maternity Bras revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Nursing & Maternity Bras sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Nursing & Maternity Bras sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bravado
- Destination Maternity(Motherhood)
- Triumph
- La Leche League
- Anita
- Medela
- Cake Maternity
- Leading Lady
- Cantaloop
- Rosemadame
- Senshukai
- INUjIRUSHI
- Wacoal(Elomi)
- Sweet Mommy
- Mamaway
- O.C.T. Mami
- Happy House
- Hubo
- Embry
- Aimer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nursing & Maternity Bras Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nursing & Maternity Bras Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nursing & Maternity Bras Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nursing & Maternity Bras Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nursing & Maternity Bras Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nursing & Maternity Bras Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nursing & Maternity Bras Companies
