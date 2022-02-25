Nursing & Maternity Bras Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Nursing & Maternity Bras market was valued at 1230.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1654.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Underwire Nursing Bras Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nursing & Maternity Bras include Bravado, Destination Maternity(Motherhood), Triumph, La Leche League, Anita, Medela, Cake Maternity, Leading Lady and Cantaloop, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nursing & Maternity Bras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Underwire Nursing Bras

Wireless Nursing Bras

Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pregnant Women

Lactating Women

Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nursing & Maternity Bras revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nursing & Maternity Bras revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nursing & Maternity Bras sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Nursing & Maternity Bras sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bravado

Destination Maternity(Motherhood)

Triumph

La Leche League

Anita

Medela

Cake Maternity

Leading Lady

Cantaloop

Rosemadame

Senshukai

INUjIRUSHI

Wacoal(Elomi)

Sweet Mommy

Mamaway

O.C.T. Mami

Happy House

Hubo

Embry

Aimer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nursing & Maternity Bras Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nursing & Maternity Bras Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nursing & Maternity Bras Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nursing & Maternity Bras Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nursing & Maternity Bras Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nursing & Maternity Bras Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nursing & Maternity Bras Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nursing & Maternity Bras Companies

