Carbon Fibers Reinforces Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Carbon Fibers Reinforces market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Fibers Sheet Reinforces Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fibers Reinforces include AKSA, Crosby Composites, Cytec, Formosa Plastics Corporation, GKN, Gurit, Hexcel, Mitsubishi and Nippon Graphite Fibre Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fibers Reinforces manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Carbon Fibers Sheet Reinforces

Carbon Fibers Plate Reinforces

Carbon Fibers Reinforced Metal

Carbon Fibers Reinforced Plastic

Carbon Fibers Reinforced Concrete

Carbon Fibers Reinforced Polymer

Other

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

AKSA

Crosby Composites

Cytec

Formosa Plastics Corporation

GKN

Gurit

Hexcel

Mitsubishi

Nippon Graphite Fibre Corporation

Plasan Carbon Composites

SGL Group

Teijin

TenCate

Toray

Zoltek

