Carbon Fibers Reinforces Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carbon Fibers Reinforces
The global Carbon Fibers Reinforces market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Fibers Sheet Reinforces Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fibers Reinforces include AKSA, Crosby Composites, Cytec, Formosa Plastics Corporation, GKN, Gurit, Hexcel, Mitsubishi and Nippon Graphite Fibre Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Fibers Reinforces manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Fibers Reinforces Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon Fibers Reinforces Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Carbon Fibers Sheet Reinforces
- Carbon Fibers Plate Reinforces
Global Carbon Fibers Reinforces Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon Fibers Reinforces Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Carbon Fibers Reinforced Metal
- Carbon Fibers Reinforced Plastic
- Carbon Fibers Reinforced Concrete
- Carbon Fibers Reinforced Polymer
- Other
Global Carbon Fibers Reinforces Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon Fibers Reinforces Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carbon Fibers Reinforces revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carbon Fibers Reinforces revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carbon Fibers Reinforces sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Carbon Fibers Reinforces sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AKSA
- Crosby Composites
- Cytec
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- GKN
- Gurit
- Hexcel
- Mitsubishi
- Nippon Graphite Fibre Corporation
- Plasan Carbon Composites
- SGL Group
- Teijin
- TenCate
- Toray
- Zoltek
