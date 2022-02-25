Roofing Panels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Roofing Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Color Steel Plate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Roofing Panels include Palram Industries, ArcelorMittal, OmniMax International, Kingspan Group, Rautaruukki, Lindab, NCI Building Systems, Klauer Manufacturing Company and Berridge Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Roofing Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Roofing Panels Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Roofing Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Color Steel Plate

Broken Bridge Aluminum

Other

Global Roofing Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Roofing Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Industrial Sector

Global Roofing Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Roofing Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Roofing Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Roofing Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Roofing Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Roofing Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Palram Industries

ArcelorMittal

OmniMax International

Kingspan Group

Rautaruukki

Lindab

NCI Building Systems

Klauer Manufacturing Company

Berridge Manufacturing

BEMO

Umicore Group

Tyler Building Systems

SPIRCO Manufacturing

The Garland Company

Fischer Profil

Firestone Building Products

Filon Products

