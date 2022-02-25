Welding Fume Extractors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Welding Fume Extractors in global, including the following market information:

Global Welding Fume Extractors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Welding Fume Extractors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Welding Fume Extractors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Welding Fume Extractors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stationary Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Welding Fume Extractors include LOOBO, Esta, ACE Industrial Products, Canox, Waterun Technology (H.K.) Co., Ltd., Qingdao Loobo Environmental Protection Technology Co.,Ltd, Wuxi Hanshen Electric Co.,LTD, Welding machines Co.,ltd and Kelantechnics Enviromental Products CO, .LTD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Welding Fume Extractors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Welding Fume Extractors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Welding Fume Extractors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stationary Type

Mobile Type

Global Welding Fume Extractors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Welding Fume Extractors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal Processing

Glass

Tobacco

Other

Global Welding Fume Extractors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Welding Fume Extractors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Welding Fume Extractors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Welding Fume Extractors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Welding Fume Extractors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Welding Fume Extractors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LOOBO

Esta

ACE Industrial Products

Canox

Waterun Technology (H.K.) Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Loobo Environmental Protection Technology Co.,Ltd

Wuxi Hanshen Electric Co.,LTD

Welding machines Co.,ltd

Kelantechnics Enviromental Products CO, .LTD

DONGGUAN PURE-AIR TECH CO., LTD

Guangzhou Yihua Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Huazhijun lab Equipment co, ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Welding Fume Extractors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Welding Fume Extractors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Welding Fume Extractors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Welding Fume Extractors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Welding Fume Extractors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Welding Fume Extractors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Welding Fume Extractors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Welding Fume Extractors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Welding Fume Extractors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Welding Fume Extractors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Welding Fume Extractors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welding Fume Extractors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Welding Fume Extractors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Fume Extractors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Welding Fume Extractors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Fume Extractors Companies

