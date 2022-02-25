Cable Strippers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cable Strippers in global, including the following market information:

Global Cable Strippers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cable Strippers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cable Strippers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cable Strippers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automatic Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cable Strippers include 3M, Apex Tool Group, Hakko, Phoenix Contract, Wiha, HARTING, Eagle Plastic Devices, Jonard Industries and Molex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cable Strippers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cable Strippers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cable Strippers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automatic Type

Manual Type

Global Cable Strippers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cable Strippers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building

Electrician

Equipment Maintenance

Other

Global Cable Strippers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cable Strippers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cable Strippers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cable Strippers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cable Strippers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cable Strippers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Apex Tool Group

Hakko

Phoenix Contract

Wiha

HARTING

Eagle Plastic Devices

Jonard Industries

Molex

TE Connectivity

BIVAR

Greenlee

Menda

Panduit

Sargent Tools

Vector

Belden Wire & Cable

Hirose Electric

Daniels Manufacturing

Amphenol

Craftsman

Klein Tools

Knipex

Uxcell

Irwin Tools

Steel Dragon Tools

Vise Grip

Hit Tools

Channellock

Yamaichi Electronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cable Strippers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cable Strippers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cable Strippers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cable Strippers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cable Strippers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cable Strippers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cable Strippers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cable Strippers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cable Strippers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cable Strippers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cable Strippers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cable Strippers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cable Strippers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cable Strippers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cable Strippers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cable Strippers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

