Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PAN-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) include Hexcel, Mitsubishi Rayon, SGL Group, Toray, Teijin, DowAksa, Holding Company Composite, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation and Plasan Carbon Composites and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

PAN-based

Pitch-based

Rayon-based

Other

Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace and Defense

Sports Equipment

Automotive

Other

Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hexcel

Mitsubishi Rayon

SGL Group

Toray

Teijin

DowAksa

Holding Company Composite

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Plasan Carbon Composites

Liso Composite Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Product Type

