Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic
The global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PAN-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) include Hexcel, Mitsubishi Rayon, SGL Group, Toray, Teijin, DowAksa, Holding Company Composite, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation and Plasan Carbon Composites and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
- PAN-based
- Pitch-based
- Rayon-based
- Other
Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace and Defense
- Sports Equipment
- Automotive
- Other
Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hexcel
- Mitsubishi Rayon
- SGL Group
- Toray
- Teijin
- DowAksa
- Holding Company Composite
- Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation
- Plasan Carbon Composites
- Liso Composite Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic(CFRP) Product Type
