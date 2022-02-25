Open-Side Milling Machine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Open-Side Milling Machine in global, including the following market information:
- Global Open-Side Milling Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Open-Side Milling Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Open-Side Milling Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Open-Side Milling Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Copying Milling Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Open-Side Milling Machine include 600 Group, ANG International, CAMAM, CAZENEUVE, CHEVALIER – Falcon Machine Tools, echoENG, Electronica Mechatronic Systems, EMISSA and ERICHSEN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Open-Side Milling Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Open-Side Milling Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Open-Side Milling Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Copying Milling Machine
- Program Control Milling Machine
- CNC Milling Machine
Global Open-Side Milling Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Open-Side Milling Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automobile Industry
- Shipping Industry
- Equipment Manufacturing Industry
- Other
Global Open-Side Milling Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Open-Side Milling Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Open-Side Milling Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Open-Side Milling Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Open-Side Milling Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Open-Side Milling Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 600 Group
- ANG International
- CAMAM
- CAZENEUVE
- CHEVALIER – Falcon Machine Tools
- echoENG
- Electronica Mechatronic Systems
- EMISSA
- ERICHSEN
- Hitachi High-Technologies Europe
- Huracan Maquinarias S.L.
- Hwacheon
- KAAST Machine Tools
- Kasthuri Machine Builders
- Atrump Machinery
- Beijing No.1 Machine Tool Imp. & Exp
- Benign Enterprise
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Open-Side Milling Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Open-Side Milling Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Open-Side Milling Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Open-Side Milling Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Open-Side Milling Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Open-Side Milling Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Open-Side Milling Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Open-Side Milling Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Open-Side Milling Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Open-Side Milling Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Open-Side Milling Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Open-Side Milling Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Open-Side Milling Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Open-Side Milling Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Open-Side Milling Machine Companies
