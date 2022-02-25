New Energy Vehicle Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global top five New Energy Vehicle companies in 2021 (%)
The global New Energy Vehicle market was valued at 57310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 159570 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HEV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of New Energy Vehicle include TOYOTA, Nissan, Tesla, Mitsubishi, GM, Ford, BMW, Renault and Volvo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the New Energy Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global New Energy Vehicle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global New Energy Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- HEV
- PHEV
- EV
Global New Energy Vehicle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global New Energy Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Vehicle
- Passenger Vehicle
Global New Energy Vehicle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global New Energy Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies New Energy Vehicle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies New Energy Vehicle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies New Energy Vehicle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies New Energy Vehicle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TOYOTA
- Nissan
- Tesla
- Mitsubishi
- GM
- Ford
- BMW
- Renault
- Volvo
- Mercedes-Benz
- Volkswagen
- Honda
- FIAT
- BYD
- Chery
- ZOTYE
- Yutong
- BAIC
- King-long
- Zhong Tong
- Geely
- SAIC
- JAC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 New Energy Vehicle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global New Energy Vehicle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top New Energy Vehicle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global New Energy Vehicle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global New Energy Vehicle Sales by Companies
3.5 Global New Energy Vehicle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 New Energy Vehicle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 New Energy Vehicle Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 New Energy Vehicle Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 New Energy Vehicle Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
