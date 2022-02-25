New Energy Vehicle Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global top five New Energy Vehicle companies in 2021 (%)

The global New Energy Vehicle market was valued at 57310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 159570 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/128238/global-new-energy-vehicle-market-2022-2028-167

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HEV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of New Energy Vehicle include TOYOTA, Nissan, Tesla, Mitsubishi, GM, Ford, BMW, Renault and Volvo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the New Energy Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global New Energy Vehicle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global New Energy Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HEV

PHEV

EV

Global New Energy Vehicle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global New Energy Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Global New Energy Vehicle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global New Energy Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies New Energy Vehicle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies New Energy Vehicle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies New Energy Vehicle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies New Energy Vehicle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TOYOTA

Nissan

Tesla

Mitsubishi

GM

Ford

BMW

Renault

Volvo

Mercedes-Benz

Volkswagen

Honda

FIAT

BYD

Chery

ZOTYE

Yutong

BAIC

King-long

Zhong Tong

Geely

SAIC

JAC

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/128238/global-new-energy-vehicle-market-2022-2028-167

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 New Energy Vehicle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global New Energy Vehicle Overall Market Size

2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top New Energy Vehicle Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global New Energy Vehicle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global New Energy Vehicle Sales by Companies

3.5 Global New Energy Vehicle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 New Energy Vehicle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 New Energy Vehicle Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 New Energy Vehicle Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 New Energy Vehicle Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/