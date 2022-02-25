N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate
The global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate include Revolvy, 3M, Cartell Chemical and Henkel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Market, by Grade, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Grade, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Grade N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate
- Pharmaceutical Grade N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate
Global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paper & Packaging
- Construction
- Transportation
- Consumer
- Other
Global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Revolvy
- 3M
- Cartell Chemical
- Henkel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Grade
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-Butyl Cyanoacrylate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
