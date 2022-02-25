Air Cooled Generators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Cooled Generators in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Cooled Generators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air Cooled Generators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Air Cooled Generators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Cooled Generators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 100 MW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Cooled Generators include GE/Alstom, Andritz, MHPS, TMEIC, Brush, Harbin Electric, ELSIB, Shanghai Electric and Dongfang Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Air Cooled Generators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Cooled Generators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Cooled Generators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 100 MW

100-200 MW

Above 200 MW

Global Air Cooled Generators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Cooled Generators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coal Power Plants

Gas Power Plants

Others

Global Air Cooled Generators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Cooled Generators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Cooled Generators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Cooled Generators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air Cooled Generators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Cooled Generators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE/Alstom

Andritz

MHPS

TMEIC

Brush

Harbin Electric

ELSIB

Shanghai Electric

Dongfang Electric

Ansaldo

JPEC

WEG

Qingdao Jieneng

Nanjing Turbine

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Cooled Generators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air Cooled Generators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Air Cooled Generators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Air Cooled Generators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Air Cooled Generators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Air Cooled Generators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Cooled Generators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Air Cooled Generators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Air Cooled Generators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Air Cooled Generators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Air Cooled Generators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Cooled Generators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Cooled Generators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Cooled Generators Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Cooled Generators Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Cooled Generators Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

