2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate

The global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Industrial Grade 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate include Revolvy, 3M, Cartell Chemical and Henkel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Market, by Grade, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Grade, 2021 (%)

  • Industrial Grade 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate
  • Pharmaceutical Grade 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate

Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Paper & Packaging
  • Construction
  • Transportation
  • Consumer
  • Other

Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Revolvy
  • 3M
  • Cartell Chemical
  • Henkel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Grade
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

